Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council calls cut on regional theatre festival due to 'funding constraints'

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
July 4 2024 - 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Goulburn Performing Arts Centre manager, Raina Savage, playwright David Cole and actors Martin Sanders and Pauline Mullen after the 2022 staging of Mr Cole's play, 'The Waltz' at the Festival of Regional Theatre. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Former Goulburn Performing Arts Centre manager, Raina Savage, playwright David Cole and actors Martin Sanders and Pauline Mullen after the 2022 staging of Mr Cole's play, 'The Waltz' at the Festival of Regional Theatre. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Members of Goulburn's arts community are disappointed by the council's decision to cancel this year's Festival of Regional Theatre (FORT).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.