Hockey star's career boosted with council funding

Another hockey player has received a helping hand from the council in the space of a few weeks.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council provided $5,000 to Dylan Downey, who had been a proud representative of Goulburn since 2017, to help him with his career and further his opportunities with representing his country.
His journey through the NSW hockey representative system culminated in his selection for the national U21 men's team, known as the Burras, last year.
The showcased his skills on the international stage, playing in Europe, Malaysia, and Kuala Lumpur.
Now, Dylan's commitment to the sport requires him to train and compete in Sydney while maintaining his electrical apprenticeship which is a testament to his work ethic and determination.
Although his travel costs for tours are covered, Dylan still has to pay for food, equipment, rental payments, and lost income while away.
This all comes only a few weeks after Makayla Jones also received $5,000 for a similar reason.
The council mayor Peter Walker said the funding helped show the community that "the council supports the young people of Goulburn to further their representation goals".
The council has also supported other athletes financially like Ellen Ryan, Ben and Jake Staines, Makayla Jones, and the Goulburn High School Robotics team.
