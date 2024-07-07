Footballer to experience playing against the country's best

One Goulburn footballer is about to have the experience of a lifetime with the O'Connor Knights.
Connor Bill is gearing up for a round of 32 Australian Cup clash against A-League side Macarthur FC at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Tuesday, July 30 and is expecting quite the spectacle.
"It's an opportunity I've never had in my life," Bill said.
"It's a great to play in a big stadium against a big team in front of a big crowd, so I'm very excited."
In preparation for the big match, Bill said his side was just sticking to the basics.
"Nothing's changed too much in training," he said.
"We still have our season going on at the moment, so we're focusing on that and taking it week by week."
Macarthur is expected to field a star-studded lineup for the clash, including the likes of former Socceroo Matthew Jurman, New Zealand international Clayton Lewis and French footballer Valere Germain.
Although the central defender isn't sure who his direct opponent will be yet, he is expecting a tough battle.
"They're going to be a bit more tactical, technical and fitter, so we're preparing for it as we would any other game.
"Hopefully they can bring a new level of football for us and something we've never faced before."
One player Bill said he was looking forward to meeting and playing against was Germain.
"I'm looking forward to meeting their captain because he's very experienced and captained superstar Kylian Mbappe while playing for Monaco in the French League," he said.
"I'd also like to get someone's jersey, but we'll see how willing they are to give them off."
The Liverpool and Sydney FC supporter played in the Southern Tablelands Football Association when he was 10 and then moved onto the Southern Branch Skills Acquisition Program team in Nowra before settling in Canberra.
Although playing football wasn't a personal choice at the beginning, Bill said he was so glad he did.
"My favourite thing about soccer is the people I meet, the friends I make and the passion among those who play it," he said.
The O'Connor Knights qualified for the round of 32 match by beating the Monaro Panthers 4-2 in the seventh round of the preliminary rounds.
For tickets to the Macarthur clash, visit https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=OKNIGHTS24.
