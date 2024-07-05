CBD planning overhaul strives for higher and more diverse housing

If he walked along Auburn Street in 10 years' time, David Kiernan would like to see almost the same heritage buildings.
Look a little higher and those structures would be slightly improved and their historic character enhanced.
"When I look a little higher still, there would be slightly taller buildings behind the streetscape where we have people of all ilks living in one and two bedroom apartments using the services and facilities in the CBD," he said.
The Goulburn Mulwaree senior strategic planner has worked for three years on the most significant transformation proposal for the city's CBD and surrounds. He and strategic planning business manager, Kate Wooll, presented their findings to the most recent council meeting.
They say the suite of documents are a starting point for broader consultation on the CBD and surrounds' future shape.
The documents propose new height limits, changes to floor space ratios, minimum lot sizes, parking controls and land use zonings, all aimed at increasing apartment living and boosting housing density in and around the CBD.
The current CBD height limit is 15 metres. However planners have suggested building heights of up to 33m across the area. The tallest structures could be permitted in northern Sloane Street, while lower heights would apply near landmark buildings like the Post Office, courthouse and Cathedrals to maintain heritage character.
A 3D model of the existing built form by architect Tim Lee assessed the impact and overshadowing of four different heights on 16 test sites. Recommendations were made from this, including that the 15m height limit in Auburn Street be maintained to a five-metre depth from the frontage. This would take a similar approach as the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, behind the 1887 town hall.
"We've tried to maintain the main street's historic character, which is very important," Mr Kiernan said.
"...We'd be looking at medium-rise residential buildings and that's why we're proposing to change floor space and height limits to make it economically feasible."
The changes are aimed at increasing the CBD's vibrancy but also addressing the city's housing supply and diversity.
Mr Kiernan said Goulburn's population was changing and it was important to adapt. Moreover, demand was growing for smaller homes located near the CBD.
"We have 48 per cent of households comprised of couples without children but 80pc of our housing is three or more bedrooms," he said.
"It's showing us we have under-occupancy of houses and that properties aren't necessarily suitable for people's lifestyles, needs or pockets."
Apartments and units could also make housing more affordable for those currently locked out of the market and accommodate older residents who wanted to be close to services.
Ms Wooll said greenfield sites on the city's fringe would still be available but the changes were about stimulating the commercial centre, utilising existing infrastructure and "giving the main street a boost."
She cited the Quest Apartments in Clinton Street and villas behind The Abbey Motel in Verner Street as examples of strong unit demand.
By changing planning settings, she also hoped owners would be incentivised to make better use of upper levels on CBD heritage buildings. The current 2:1 floor space ratio in the CBD would be abandoned to encourage higher density growth.
The northern and southern gateway precincts near the CBD would also have land use zonings changed and some alterations to building heights to allow low and medium residential development. Mr Kiernan said this made sense as the areas were close to shops, services and transport.
All developments would have to consider contributory and non-contributary heritage items.
"Striking the balance with heritage will be more important at the gateway edges as that's where we expect more housing density," Mr Kiernan said.
Planners worked closely with Goulburn Heritage Group to update a list of heritage items in the conservation area, ensuring they would be considered.
The 1992 Main Street Study is being reviewed, along with colour schemes and a development control plan. Demographics, the council's housing strategy, the CBD masterplan and shop vacancy rates have also fed into the proposed changes.
All the work will be united in a planning proposal to be presented to the council and then the state government.
In a second stage, the council will explore a special entertainment precinct aimed at increasing live venue music in the CBD.
Ms Wooll said the planning changes strove to put the right settings in place for developers and was a proactive step. However it was up to the market to take them forward. She stressed that much more community and state agency consultation lay ahead before changes were finalised.
"We're doing this in a bespoke way that's designed for Goulburn," she said.
"...In 10 years' time I'd like to see shops fully occupied and people out on the (CBD) streets. Everyone in Goulburn is proud of the main street, Belmore Park and the beautiful heritage buildings. We want that maintained into the future but also have people out enjoying themselves."
