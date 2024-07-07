Chance to run as a lolly at this year's City2Surf

Goulburn, Southern Highland and South Coast runners have a chance to run in this year's City2Surf as an Official Allen's Party Mix Mascots.
The official partner of the event on August 11 is looking for eight mascots across the country to put the fun back into fun run.
Those selected will be able to run dressed as their favourite Allen's lolly and will receive a hamper of Allen's goodies as well as a voucher to cover entry to their next running race.
Some of the costumes include snakes, frogs, a milk bottle, peaches and cream, a banana, a black cat, strawberries and cream and a jelly baby.
The aim of the scheme is to get Australians to become less serious about running and to have more fun with it as research has shown that hasn't been the case recently.
Leading the charge is official Allen's Party Mix ambassador, podcaster and television personality Laura Bryne who encouraged people to get on board the fun.
"It's no secret that running is popular and research shows over half the nation run because it gives them a sense of accomplishment and helps them feel included, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun too," Bryne said.
"We can't all be Cathy Freeman or Nedd Brockmann, but why not pounce on Heartbreak Hill and leap over the City2Surf finish line with me, for the sake of good fun.
"Enter to be a mascot, or better yet, encourage a mate who's become a wee bit too serious about their running."
To enter apply to be a mascot, visit www.allenslollies.com.au/pages/partymixmascots and explain which Allen's Party Mix mascot they would choose to be and why.
