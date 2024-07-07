'Unsung hero' provides vital service to city's most vulnerable

Goulburn Evening VIEW Club was pleased to welcome Leigh Pollack to its June meeting.
Leigh is one of Goulburn's unsung heroes, supplying those in need with provisions from her home pantry. Assistance is available seven days per week from 11am to 4pm, but people phone at all hours.
She has two cooks who make frozen meals for people to pick up. Woolworths donate bread, sandwiches, wraps, pies, sausage rolls and sweets on Wednesdays and weekends. Leigh has had to make a limit of one meal and six items per person. The pantry makes 150 meals each week and there are 1400 members. People who wish to help may contact Leigh via inbox on Facebook or pop a message on Usshers Lane Community Free Food and Children's Pantry Facebook page.
She makes up toiletry packs which she gives to schools, the Crescent School and PCYC. School backpacks with rulers, pencils, lunchbox and drink bottles etc are made up in January for back-to-school. Hygiene packs are made up for the homeless - for men and women. Christmas hampers are made closer to Christmas for anyone in need of a hand.
Leigh collects money through recycling bottles and cans. These can be dropped off anytime during the day to 3 Usshers Lane.
Leigh would like to start a community centre - somewhere warm and quiet where people can talk, preferably with a kitchen. She said many people found Centrelink hard to manage. In addition, people who arrived by train from Sydney and Melbourne hopped off at Goulburn and needed help. Sometimes people just need to be put in the right direction and given a chance. The Salvo Van no longer operates.
Evening VIEW Club member, Kathy Jeffrey, thanked for her talk and her tireless assistance to those in need.
