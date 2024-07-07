Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Food

Detection dogs, the end of a spoon and a dirty nose: how to hunt truffles in Robertson

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
July 8 2024 - 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trained to detect unauthorised explosives and mobile phones, Twiggy could be hard at work in a prison.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.