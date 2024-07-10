Goulburn set to celebrate excellence in enterprise

By Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Goulburn is poised to honour its most dynamic enterprises once more at the upcoming Goulburn Business Awards. This highly anticipated annual event will unfold this year at the Grace Milsom Centre on July 13
Hosted by the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the awards are a celebration of the ingenuity, resilience, and dedication that characterise our local businesses.
The Goulburn Business Awards have become a cornerstone of the city's annual calendar, showcasing industries as diverse as retail and hospitality to technology and manufacturing.
The night not only acknowledges individual successes but also underscores the collective progress of the Goulburn business community.
Darrell Weekes, the president of the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry, sees the awards as more than just a ceremonial occasion. "The Goulburn Business Awards are a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that defines our city," Weekes said.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF FINALISTS IN TODAY'S SPECIAL WRAP HERE
The awards this year are particularly significant as they highlight the resilience of the local businesses in the face of continued economic challenges. Everything from ever increasing interest rates, and insurance costs to the exploding cost of living that is forcing everyone to tighten their belts.
Goulburn's business leaders have demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Weekes acknowledges these efforts, stating, "in the past year, our businesses have shown incredible adaptability and strength. The awards give us an opportunity to recognise these extraordinary efforts and to celebrate the positive impact these businesses have on our community."
The Grace Milsom Centre will be transformed, with guests including local dignitaries, community leaders, and, of course, the nominees themselves. Attendees can expect an evening of elegance and inspiration, with a program designed to highlight the best of Goulburn's business talent.
The awards span various categories, with Goulburn based awards and awards aligned with Business NSW. The local winners of the Business NSW awards will automatically become finalists in the Regional Awards. The winners there go onto the State Awards night to be held in October.
As part of the evening's festivities, the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also reflect on the year's achievements and outline their vision for the future. "Our goal is to continue building a vibrant business ecosystem where enterprises of all sizes can thrive," Weekes explained.
"We are committed to providing support, advocating for our members, and fostering an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship flourish."
In addition to the awards, the event serves as a networking platform, offering businesses the opportunity to forge new connections and strengthen existing ones. Weekes emphasizes the importance of these interactions, noting, "the Goulburn Business Awards are not just about recognising success, they're about creating a space where businesses can come together"
This awards are more than an event, they're a celebration of the spirit that makes the Goulburn business community not just survive but thrive. As Darrell Weekes aptly puts it, "our businesses are at the heart of Goulburn. Their success is our success, and it's an honour to celebrate their achievements together."
