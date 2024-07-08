Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

CBD building height revision gives developer hope for apartments

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
July 8 2024 - 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Mylonas attended the council meeting at which a Goulburn CBD revitalisation plan was discussed, including new building heights. He is with Richard Donovan. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Peter Mylonas attended the council meeting at which a Goulburn CBD revitalisation plan was discussed, including new building heights. He is with Richard Donovan. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A future revision of building heights in Goulburn has prompted a developer to rethink his plans about selling a CBD property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.