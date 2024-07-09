Community organisations receive a helping hand with grant funds

BDCU recently announced the successful recipients of its bi-annual The Collective Impact Community Grants Program.
The Program was established in 2021 and has to date allocated more than $150,000 across the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. The program seeks to support high impact projects that have an enduring focus on health, education and social outcomes in our region.
In round six of the program, five organisations from across the Highlands and Tablelands were selected from the high calibre of applications received; each individually assessed by the BDCU Grants Committee, which comprises BDCU staff, members and local community representatives.
Congratulations to Meals On Wheels Southern Highlands, Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc, Challenge Southern Highlands, Goulburn Rodeo Club and Goulburn South P&C Association who shared in grant funds of more than $37,000.
BDCU chief executive, Tanya Schiller said the projects' outcomes were expected to benefit the community long term, in a meaningful and sustainable way.
"Social impact, including initiatives like The Collective Impact Community Grants Program, is at the heart of BDCU's DNA, " she said.
"I'm delighted with the final selection of successful applicants and I'm confident our financial support of these projects will help generate significant positive and enduring impact across our communities for years to come. We look forward to sharing the progress of these initiatives over the coming months with the community."
She thanked those who took the time to apply and said the calibre of submissions was high.
The next round of applications opens on October 1, 2024. BDCU Not For Profit (NFP) member organisations interested in applying should visit the BDCU The Collective Impact website bdcu.com.au to learn more.
