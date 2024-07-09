Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Community organisations receive a helping hand with grant funds

By Staff Reporters
July 9 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The BDCU Goulburn Hospital Foundation received funds in the last round of The Collective Impact community grants for an Accuvein Vein Finder. The Foundation has again scored funds in the most recent round. Picture supplied.
The BDCU Goulburn Hospital Foundation received funds in the last round of The Collective Impact community grants for an Accuvein Vein Finder. The Foundation has again scored funds in the most recent round. Picture supplied.

BDCU recently announced the successful recipients of its bi-annual The Collective Impact Community Grants Program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.