Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

How the ACT's avian flu outbreak is impacting chook owners

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 9 2024 - 8:28am, first published 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They are the two simple words which send a chill down the spine of any poultry breeder or chook owner: avian influenza.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.