Nixon and regional actors shine light on playwright's work

A Gunning-based theatre producer is shedding more light on the plays of a World War One nurse who was well known in the region.
Dianna Nixon, of Music Theatre Projects, will present a reading of Millicent Armstrong's four-music theatre act drama, Fire, at Collector Memorial Hall on Sunday, July 21
The reading at Collector hall on Sunday, July 1 features five of the region's accomplished actors.
Armstrong, who was awarded the Croix de Guerre by the French Government for bravery on the Western Front, came back to a property between Gunning and Goulburn to farm and write award-winning plays.
Millicent Armstrong may not yet on our theatre industry's radar, but Music Theatre Projects has been working hard to correct this.
"The cast gave authentic voice to this amazing Australian storyteller," Music Theatre Projects producer and director, Dianna Nixon said.
The performers will be:
Zsuzsi Soboslay - actor and performance-maker, whose work includes at The Street, Mill Theatre, Canberra Youth Theatre, Caroline Simone O'Brien, film and TV actor, currently working with ABC Canberra;
Christopher Samuel Carroll - who has just completed a season at The Street in Crime and Punishment;
Brendan Kelly - who (with Chris) toured to Melbourne recently with I Have No Enemies;
Dianna Nixon - founder of Music Theatre Projects.
This event at Collector Memorial Hall is a fundraiser for Music Theatre Projects' ongoing work on the legacy of Millicent Armstrong.
Ms Nixon also presented Armstrong's Drought and Other Plays at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre in 2022 as part of the Festival of Regional Theatre.
"There is much work to be done, but we cannot do it without resources. We hope to fill Collector Memorial Hall," Ms Nixon said.
Informal discussion will follow the reading, accompanied by drinks and nibbles, supported by Collector Wines. Tickets can be booked at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/44531/fire-at-collector-memorial-hall
Music Theatre Projects will be conducting an online auction over the coming month, Ms Nixon said generous donations had been received from Margarita Georgiadis of Gunning's Picture House Gallery, Canberra Theatre Centre, Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, The Street, Canberra, Gundog Estate, Gundaroo), Spice Affair (Yass) and Will and Russ, Gunning.
The auction will go live very soon and runs until August 5. The items will be displayed at the Collector reading.
