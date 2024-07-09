What people can do to reduce the risk and spread of bird flu

While no known cases of bird flu have been detected in Goulburn, it is important that the public follows instructions to help mitigate the introduction and spread of the disease.
The avian influenza H7N8 strain was detected in June at three poultry farms in the Hawkesbury region, and has since been found in Canberra and Victoria.
See the advice below.
Always wear personal protective equipment (gloves and masks) when handling a sick or dead bird.
Practice good hygiene, wash your hands well, shower, and wash and disinfect clothing after contact.
Never move a sick, injured or dead bird out of the area, especially native animals.
Always call WIRES, the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline or a local vet for instructions.
If you are taking a sick or dead bird to a vet, always phone beforehand so they can asses if they can take the bird, prepare their staff and mitigate any risks.
For native birds, call WIRES on 1300 094 737, where they will triage and give further instructions.
For all sick or dead birds, call the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888.
Avian influenza is a notifiable disease which means it must be reported to biosecurity authorities.
It can only be confirmed through laboratory testing of samples collected by a veterinarian, or government animal health officer.
Always do all of the above immediately.
It is rare that bird flu can be passed to people. This requires a medical diagnosis.
Symptoms begin within a week and can seem like the common flu:
If you have been exposed and suspect an avian influenza case, call your doctor, isolate from others, practice good hygiene and report your illness to the local Public Health Unit (1300 066 055).
For more information, visit the Australian Government's outbreak page, or the NSW Department of Primary Industries' disease page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.