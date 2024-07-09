Universities Centre breathes new life into building by degrees

An old school note found underneath floorboards was a good sign for managers of Goulburn's Country Universities Centre (CUC).
The principal's note, discovered at the former St Patrick's Technical School at 91 Bourke Street, invited parents to a universities information night.
"It feels like we've come full circle," CUC manager, Isabella Lesslie said.
The note is now framed and mounted in the 1937 building into which CUC moves on July 23. It will start operations on July 24, beginning a new era for the six-year-old facility.
Ms Lesslie said the two-storey building would enable the centre to grow the number of university students studying degrees remotely. It will also allow more events and outreach services and provide greater space than the current Goulburn TAFE campus building allows.
"We knew the (TAFE) site was restricted. This will give us greater visibility in the centre of town," she said.
"It's also in a lovely neighbourhood, opposite the Hume Conservatorium and around the corner from Roses Cafe."
The CUC has been looking for a new home for several years. Student numbers using the facility have grown from 58 when it started in 2018 to 235 currently. Numbers have doubled in the past two years alone.
The new 'digs', which also housed Saint Patrick's Primary School, have been fully refurbished, with input from students and management.
The building is owned by Cartwright Verner Pty Ltd, whose directors, Robert Rampton and Steve Jones, constructed the nearby Abbey Motel and refurbished the old Saint Patrick's School hall into Roses Cafe.
Architect Tim Lee modified the new CUC space to include:
He previously told The Post the building was in "remarkably good condition for its age."
Ms Lesslie said it was a beautiful space with "soaring ceilings," framed windows, climate control and a "lovely view of Goulburn from the veranda." It was also welcoming, supportive, inclusive and "perfect for study."
"It feels like a revival of the building," she said.
Students too are reportedly excited, especially as they have a kitchen and dining space for the first time.
The CUC is occupying the entire building. Ms Lesslie said it would enable more networking and events.
"There's a big demand for health graduates in Goulburn. We can hold information nights based on community demand," she said.
Students study degrees at other universities but use the CUC facilities. Ms Lesslie said the centre was crucial in giving people the flexibility to pursue higher education yet work and study at home.
The Goulburn CUC's largest cohort is aged under twenty-five.
"They find the cost of living in Goulburn is less and that this provides a safe, comfortable space where they can access university," Ms Lesslie said.
Centre management also hope the facility will become a community educational hub.
Anyone living or working in the local region who is a university student, or otherwise studying a vocational or professional course online, can register with the Centre and access the facilities for free. They can also access a range of free student services such as course and academic advice.
Members of the public are invited to visit the Centre or make enquiries at any time. The CUC will also host drop-in sessions in August.
"We warmly invite everyone to visit our new site, explore our facilities, learn more about our services and experience firsthand the positive impact we've had," Goulburn CUC chairman, Bob Kirk said.
"Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter."
