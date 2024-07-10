Police taser man after alleged shoplifting, knife possession

A man has been charged with a string of offences after he allegedly shoplifted and later produced a knife against police.
At about 3pm Tuesday, July 9 police were called to Auburn Street, Goulburn following reports a man had stolen from a shop.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District attended and commenced investigations.
A short time later, a man was located in Ellesmere Lane. Six police vehicles swarmed to the area.
When officers attempted to approach the man, they said he allegedly produced a knife.
While attempting to disarm the man, police deployed a taser.
Police said that as they were arresting the man, he allegedly assaulted an officer. They confirmed no one was injured.
The 39-year-old was taken for a mental health assessment at Goulburn Base Hospital but was cleared and released to police.
He was later charged with assault police, intimidation, possess prohibited weapon, shoplifting and using an offensive weapon to avoid arrest.
The man was refused bail by police to appear before Goulburn Local Court via audio-visual link on Wednesday, July 10.
