Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New koala joey welcomed to National Zoo's furry family

By Lauren Richardson
Updated July 10 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The National Zoo announced a growth in their furry family with the arrival of a new koala joey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.