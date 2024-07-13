Two tickets line up for Goulburn Mulwaree Council election

The run-up to the Goulburn Mulwaree Council elections is gathering pace, with many candidates already in campaign mode.
Independent nominee, Adrian Beresford-Wylie and a five-member Labor ticket pressed the flesh at the Rotary markets on Saturday, July 13.
The Labor contingent is one of two tickets running at the September 14 poll.
It is led by existing councillor, Jason Shepherd, who is also Goulburn Labor president.
The members will face off against Nina Dillon's independent ticket of five in above the line voting. It also includes Christopher O'Mahony, Chloe Hurley, Keith Smith and Paul Kemp.
The 10 candidates are among 21 who have so far nominated.
It's the second time Labor has put forward a ticket. The first was in 2021 when Cr Shepherd was elected.
The 2024 ticket also comprises disability worker, Elizabeth McKeon, environmental scientist, Danielle Marsden-Ballard, former mental health nurse, Anna Wurth-Crawford and former businessman, Jim Corbett.
"I think with the one Labor candidate there already (himself), we've been successful in lobbying government and putting forward Labor values on renewable energy and trying to look after people with respect to the rate rise," Cr Shepherd said.
"I think we've done a good job listening to the community and being balanced...I hope we can continue the good work."
Cr Shepherd also cited input into the now adopted Reconciliation Action Plan and "good work" with the sustainability working party as achievements. He believed it was important that more "like-minded" people were on the council.
Cr Shepherd hoped two Labor's candidates would be elected.
He said building on the reconciliation action plan, renewing consultation about the 22.5 per cent rate rise and how it could be offset to lessen impacts, improving road infrastructure and village improvements would be important in the next term.
Asked how he rated Labor's chances, given two tickets on the ballot paper, Cr Shepherd said having more choice, voices on the council and diversity "would only be a good thing."
He said if several members were elected they would act "as independently as possible."
"You are not allowed to caucus anyway...You're not supposed to make your mind up (on issues) until you're on the floor. There are all sorts of rules and regulations on what you can and can't do," he said.
"I believe the access (we'll have) to government at state and federal level can only be a bonus."
Meantime, Ms Dillon previously told The Post she hoped three or more members of her ticket would be elected.
Although it formed in reaction to public backlash over the the council's proposed 51.2 per cent rate rise, Ms Dillon said the ticket stood independently of the Goulburn Ratepayer Action Group, which she chaired.
Ms Dillon served on the council from 2008 to 2012.
Many of the candidates are ramping up their social media presence.
Mr Beresford-Wylie has started his own website but also opted for the human touch, and a bowl of lollies, at Saturday's markets.
"It's a challenge as an independent candidate to build a profile but I'm enjoying getting out talking to people and understanding their issues," he said.
"There are a lot of people out there hurting and the (22.5pc) rate rise won't help."
He will also have a stall at the August Rotary market and says "it's an investment worth making."
The other candidates are:
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers representative on the council, Andy Wood, said he would likely run again but had to be endorsed by the party.
Cr Andrew Banfield will end 16 years on the council in September.
Cr Ruddell has renominated, despite previously telling The Post he wouldn't, given the "personal abuse" over the rate rise proposal.
Nominations for the election close on August 14.
The NSW Electoral Commission is yet to advise of the returning office's location in Goulburn.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council will share election expenses with Upper Lachlan and Yass Valley Shire councils.
No candidates have registered with the Electoral Commission for Upper Lachlan Shire Council at this stage.
