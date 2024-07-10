Work begins on Mayfield Road bridge replacement

A new two-lane, dual-span concrete bridge is set to replace an old timber bridge over Borough Creek.
Major works have begun on the replacement of Mayfield Road Bridge which will include the removal of the current deteriorated timber bridge.
In addition to the new concrete brdige there will be a realignment of approach roads.
Once the new bridge is in operation, the existing concrete culvert will be removed, and the area rehabilitated.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council said it aimed to finish the project by December 2024, weather permitting.
Council added that it appreciated the work would be temporarily inconvenient for residents and appreciated understanding during the works.
If you have any questions, please email: council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au with the subject "Mayfield Road Bridge replacement " or call 4823 4444 and ask to speak to the project manager.
