Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Work begins on Mayfield Road bridge replacement

July 10 2024 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work begins on Mayfield Road bridge replacement
Work begins on Mayfield Road bridge replacement

A new two-lane, dual-span concrete bridge is set to replace an old timber bridge over Borough Creek.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.