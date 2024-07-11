New destination guide officially unveiled

The 2024 Goulburn Australia Destination Guide has been officially unveiled at an exclusive after-hours industry event held at the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre.
Featuring engaging new imagery and updated content, this essential resource promises to be a definitive and holistic guide for visitors, new residents, and locals alike, offering comprehensive insights into Goulburn and the wider Southern Tablelands region.
The launch event was a success, with local businesses who have advertised in the guide attending, along with local operators Tribe Brewery and Corang Estate providing refreshments and tastings to complement the launch of the Destination Guide.
The 2024 Destination Guide serves as an important marketing tool offering comprehensive insights into the transformed landscape of Goulburn after the release of the previous Destination Guide in 2019.
Whether planning itineraries or making informed decisions, this guide is a key asset for exploring everything the Goulburn region has to offer.
Council's Marketing and Events Team will distribute 60,000 copies of the guide over the next two years, ensuring broad accessibility.
Additionally, the guide is available online at www.goulburnaustralia.com.au, catering to the digital needs of modern travellers and residents.
The publication will be distributed to approximately 60 accredited Visitor Information Centres within New South Wales, along with local and regional tourism operators.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Business Manager Marketing, Events and Culture, Sarah Ruberto is excited to see the new Destination Guide come to fruition.
"The Destination Guide is an important tool used to attract visitors and new residents to the region, and also entice them to extend their stay by showing more of what the region has to offer," she said.
"The new edition features an easy to read, contemporary look and feel, along with a range of vibrant new imagery.
"The Guide showcases an extensive range of local businesses and services available to visitors and new residents, along with an updated city and region map."
For those eager to explore Goulburn firsthand, boxes and single copies of the 2024 Destination Guide are now available for collection at the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.