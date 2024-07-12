Three rugby league players to come home for a night

Three current and former NRL players are returning home for a night to help their junior club's fundraiser.
Jarrod Croker, Todd Carney and Tom Hazelton will be the special guests during this year's Goulburn Stockmen Annual Night Out at the Goulburn Workers Club from 6pm on Saturday, October 26.
Stockmen president Matt Cowling said he was grateful towards the three athletes for attending.
"I want to thank them for giving up their time to be there free of charge," he said.
"They don't live in town anymore, so they're all traveling for the night."
Cowling wasn't president when the three were playing for the club, but said they were all very gifted.
"Todd's team was highly successful when they went through the Stockmen system," Cowling said.
All funds raised from the night will go back towards the club.
"The funds will go towards lowering the fees for the players so that we can grow the sport," Cowling said.
"We have almost 500 kids playing at the moment and it's growing which is great."
Funds in the past have gone towards improving the North Park venue.
"We now have mini grandstands that we bought as well as scoreboards which most of the Canberra junior clubs don't have," he said.
Tickets are $100 per person and include a two course meal, an auction and entertainment from band Leaving Reality.
Sponsors will receive free tickets as a token for appreciation for their contribution to the club.
Tickets will be available at https://www.goulburnstockies.com.
