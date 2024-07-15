Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Beauty therapist and swim school given awards at prestigious night

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
July 16 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A beauty therapist and a swim school have taken out two prestigious awards at the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce annual business awards night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.