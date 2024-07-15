Beauty therapist and swim school given awards at prestigious night

A beauty therapist and a swim school have taken out two prestigious awards at the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce annual business awards night.
Inica Spillane from Beauty Within was named Business Woman of the Year while A Stroke Ahead Swimming won the People's Choice Award title at the event at Veolia Arena on Saturday, July 13.
Directly after the announcement, Ms Spillane was lost for words.
"I'm totally shocked and I wasn't expecting this win," she said.
"I love what I do and it shows in my touch, in my amazing clients that become friends, through my clients' results, but most of all, it shows in this award."
Ms Spillane, who has been in the industry for 30 years, said there was no other job she'd rather have.
"This is not just a job," she said.
"It's a passion and it's my life.
"People think being a beauty therapist is all glam or a mediocre job.
"However, I'm very passionate about it and as all passionate people know, if you truly love what you do, you get up every morning, face the sun and smile the day away.
"You're motivated to make things better and in my case, make people's lives better."
Just like Ms Spillane, A Stroke Ahead Swimming director Ricky Edmonds said he didn't see what he did as a job.
"For me, it's a lifestyle," Mr Edmonds said.
"We're teaching kids the skill of swimming which is necessary in Australia.
"The most rewarding thing is seeing kids starting off as babies and then doing squad when they're a little older.
"The children I taught previously now bring their children over."
As for winning the award, he said it was a fantastic achievement.
"We're super stoked," Mr Edmonds said.
"We teach over 650 kids a week and have 19 staff at the moment.
"We survived COVID-19 and we've come out the other end well."
Mr Edmonds, along with Sam Brook, Katie Backhouse and Dayna Williams attended the night representing A Stroke Ahead Swimming.
