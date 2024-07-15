RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors named Business of the Year

RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors is the Business of the Year.
The announcement was made in front of over 100 people during the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce annual business awards night at Veolia Arena on Saturday, July 13.
Employee Daniel Strickland spoke on behalf of owners John and Belinda Crooks when accepting the award for the business.
"This is just a testament of the 187 years that we have been delivering to and supporting our community," Mr Strickland said.
"The Crooks are only the sixth owners in that time, so I think that's a great achievement in itself."
He also said the business played an important role in the community.
"They provide support to people at some of their most vulnerable times," Mr Strickland said.
"This award also acknowledges the families that put their trust in us to care for their loved ones who have passed."
The Goulburn Mulwaree councillor was also named outstanding employee on the night and said that although it sounded strange, his job was still rewarding.
"I'm really proud of representing this team," Mr Strickland said.
"For me, it's about providing people care, compassion and support.
"We're there making that process a bit easier, acknowledging their grief, supporting them through the process which also goes beyond the day of the funeral."
RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors also care for families located in surrounding areas including Crookwell, Marulan, Taralga and Canberra.
Ethan Crooks, the only Crooks family member on the night, and Jesse Lacey were also present for the business.
