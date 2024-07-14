Middle East veterans honoured in inaugural commemoration day

Middle East veterans have been honoured for the first time.
A small crowd gathered around the Belmore Park honour role on Saturday, July 13 to pay their respects to those who served in the Middle East.
Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president Gordon Wade emceed the inaugural Middle East Area of Operations Commemoration and explained what the day was about.
"It's a day to officially thank and acknowledge the service of those defence force veterans who were deployed in the Middle East," he said.
"Those deployments in difficult, dangerous and hostile circumstances cost the lives of 41 Australians.
"The veterans who have returned, often have mental and physical scars requiring long term rehabilitation.
"Time may heal some wounds, but the memories unfortunately remain.
"We offer our support in the hope of easing that burden."
He also said the day was a chance to support the family members affected.
"To the family and friends of those lost in combat or who were injured and suffered as a result of their service, they should know that the sacrifice is proudly recognised," Mr Wade said.
"All gave some and some gave all, but they will always be remembered."
The conflicts in the Middle East were in response to the 2001 September 11 terrorist attacks, and Australian military personnel and civilian staff from various agencies took part in campaigns across the Middle East Area of Operations between 2001 and July 11, 2021.
This was the first event to make use of the new sound system installed at the cenotaph which was funded by the Rotary Club of Goulburn, with help from the Veolia Mulwaree Trust.
