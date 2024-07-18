Disabled individuals shine on the Goulburn's Got Talent stage

Anyone from all walks of life can have talents.
That was the message the Goulburn Inclusion Forum wanted to spread when it hosted the inaugural Goulburn's Got Talent event at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, July 13.
Volunteer Brydie Malone said the showcase to celebrated talent of those living with physical, psychological or an intellectual disability.
"We wanted to make sure everyone who had abilities was recognised," she said.
"I think there are so many people in the community who don't get recognised as they're not as confident to get up, so we gave them the opportunity."
Goulburn Mulwaree councilor Daniel Strickland emceed the event and said he had an amazing time and wanted to do it again.
"Today's event was amazing," he said.
"I get to do many activities, but this was definitely one of the highlights of my year.
"Music and dance is such a universal language and it was extraordinary to see people dancing and singing even if they were confined to a chair.
"I hope this becomes an annual event."
Hannah was the u18s winner while Faith was the over 18s winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.