Family escapes house before fire engulfs historic structure

Another home has been destroyed by fire in Goulburn.
Some 25 firefighters from Goulburn and Crookwell responded to the blaze at a May Street house, opposite Goulburn wetlands, at about 4.45am Sunday, July 14.
Goulburn NSW Fire and Rescue incident controller, Tony Brown said the front portion of the brick and iron structure was well alight when crews arrived. They were alerted by a triple zero call from the occupants.
"We went to work with lines of hose and two firefighters with breathing apparatus were deployed to do a defensive attack from the inside," he said.
Crookwell's NSW Fire and Rescue unit and four RFS crews also responded to the blaze. In addition, a duty commander from the Southern Highlands, police and ambulance attended the scene.
They controlled the fire between 5.30am and 6am and fully extinguished it by 7am.
Mr Brown said the home's three occupants escaped without injury and had no time to collect any possessions. They were being looked after by friends or family.
The home's roof collapsed and the circa 1880s structure was destroyed.
Mr Brown said the blaze was believed to have started from an open fireplace in the front room.
Neighbour, Judith Ferneley, heard the fire trucks early Sunday morning.
She said the house had been in the same family for decades and a young couple in their 30s currently owned it.
"It's sad to see the house go. It had some lovely old features," she said.
"Thankfully no one was injured."
The home is the third destroyed by fire in Goulburn within two months.
A blaze consumed 75 per cent of a timber-clad house in Mary Street on May 29. In the early hours of June 4, fire destroyed 80pc of a house in Loloma Place, Run-O-Waters. The timber structure was the original Loloma homestead at Run-O-Waters.
Fire authorities investigated the causes. In the latter case, the owner advised NSW Fire and Rescue that a heater had been left on overnight.
Occupants of both houses escaped without physical injury.
