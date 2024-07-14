Annual business award winners announced: Full list

RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors was the big winner from the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce annual business awards night at Veolia Arena on Saturday, July 13.
It took home both the Business of the Year and Outstanding Business Community Contribution awards while its employee Daniel Strickland won the Outstanding Employee award.
The other major winners were Inica Spillane from Beauty Within who won the Business Woman of the Year award and A Stroke Ahead Swimming which won the People's Choice Award.
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes said the event celebrated the businesses in Goulburn and all of their achievements.
"We've got businesses under pressure, but owners turn up everyday and service their clients and their customers, then turn up every morning to service the people in the community," he said.
"That has to be celebrated."
He also gave business owners some advice he received many years ago.
"Don't let today determine your tomorrow because tomorrow something amazing could happen," Mr Weekes said.
"A client may call in with a big order or you might meet someone at the coffee shop and all of a sudden there's an opportunity that turns up."
A three-course meal was served in between the announcements of the awards.
