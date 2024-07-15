See all the photos taken at the Goulburn Day View Club's latest meeting

Goulburn Day View Club members enjoyed a delicious meal at the Goulburn Soldiers Club recently.
There were 24 members present with apologies from 10 members., and birthdays were celebrated by Margaret Thompson, Marie Pedlow, Margaret Todkill and past national advisor June Weise.
"Our thoughts are with Margaret Gooch and Jenny Townsend who are on the sick list, get well soon ladies," publicity officer Carol Olsen said.
"We held a minute's silence to remember one of our dear members, Belinda Bent, who passed away on June 16.
"Belinda joined Goulburn Day View Club in 2021 and made many friends. She has been a valued member of our club and will be missed by many."
Goulburn Day View Club sent thoughts and prayers to Ms Bent's family and said a private service had taken place.
Glenda Flint and Margaret Habil received their members badges, and Ms Olsen said the members were looking forward to seeing them at future meetings.
Guest Speaker at the recent event was Janice Jensen from the Goulburn Older Women's Network (GOWN) which supports the wellbeing and dignity of woman aged over 55 years.
"The group promotes an inclusive, supportive environment of mutual respect and trust, in a community rich in social capital and diversity," Ms Olsen said.
"They meet monthly for social connection with guest speakers and wellbeing discussion or activities."
The August guest speaker will be Robyn Bible 'the Geranium Lady' who grows and breeds her own geraniums.
Raffles were won by Lee Laidler, Joan Scott, Maree DeBritt and Glenda Flint. Michelle Mackie and Margaret Granger won lucky door prizes. The lucky programme was won by Peggy Mills, and the lucky number was won by Joan Scott.
The club's July social outing will be held on Thursday, July 18 at Lush at 12pm.
"Guests are most welcome," Ms Olsen said.
Names can be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, July 15. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
The next meeting will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 11am at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. Cost is $30, please contact Margaret Gooch 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm on Monday, July 29 if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
VIEW Club's National Learning for Life Sponsorship has increased to 1730 students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, including 1418 school; 275 senior school and 37 tertiary.
VIEW Clubs donated more than $1.5 million in 2023 to The Smith Family's programs for young people in need.
