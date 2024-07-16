Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

National vape ban is a step in the right direction, doctor says

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
July 16 2024 - 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One Highlands doctor provides his thoughts on the vaping laws that came into effect from July 1. Picture by Shutterstock
One Highlands doctor provides his thoughts on the vaping laws that came into effect from July 1. Picture by Shutterstock

Although Dr Vincent Roche does not deal with many patients who have vaped, he said he felt "sorry" for two groups of people since the new laws came into effect.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.