Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Veolia issued $30k penalty for licence breach in Tarago

By Staff Reporters
July 16 2024 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has fined Veolia Environmental Services $30,000. Picture by Louise Thrower
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has fined Veolia Environmental Services $30,000. Picture by Louise Thrower

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has fined Veolia Environmental Services $30,000 for failing to comply with the conditions of the Environment Protection Licence covering their mechanical biological treatment facility in the Woodlawn Eco-Precinct in Tarago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.