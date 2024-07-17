'Absolutely the wrong place': Council rejects childcare centre plan

Residents have welcomed Goulburn Mulwaree Council's rejection of a childcare centre proposal at what they described as one of the city's busiest intersections.
At their meeting on Tuesday, July 16, councillors unanimously refused Andipise Pty Ltd's development application for the 120-place facility at the corner of Mount Street and Deccan Streets. It also involved demolition of the home at 130 Deccan Street, previously owned by the late Lloyd Godfrey.
The company had reduced the number of places to 113 following council planning concerns but it made no difference to councillors.
They agreed with planners that the proposed three-storey centre should be rejected on 13 grounds. These included that the building's height, bulk, scale, setback and location wasn't in keeping with the area's character; that it would visually dominate the neighbourhood; didn't comply with emergency evacuation requirements; hadn't demonstrated that six on-street spaces could be relied upon to meet parking requirements; "unsafe" pedestrian and vehicle conflict in the basement car park; non-demonstration that sight lines were safe at a driveway cross-over; and that geotechnical information was "insufficient."
In short, planners said the building represented an "over-development" and that "approval in its current form wasn't in the public interest due to the numerous issues of non-compliance."
The DA attracted 20 public submissions, including a 121-signature petition.
Direct neighbour, Carol Divall was one of them. In a comprehensive submission she raised concerns about heritage impact on her 1950s home, Beamish, the building's scale, 'inappropriate design,' underground excavation for a car park and its location at a busy intersection already surrounded by Goulburn High School, The Crescent School, Wollondilly Public School and Goulburn Base Hospital. The centre would have also been located at the junction of arterial roads, Goldsmith Street and Crookwell Road.
"It's a huge relief that due process came to a sensible conclusion. It would have been over-development of the site," Mrs Divall said after the meeting.
"The construction process would have been a nightmare in itself."
Another objector, Natalie Jeffrey, organised the petition.
On Wednesday she said "common sense had prevailed" in regard to the proposal and the intersection.
"Everything the councillors said was 100 per cent right; they were on the money," she said.
"You can't get a park anywhere around there when school is in...It is already a nightmare intersection for residents and pedestrians.
"...I hope to see a for-sale sign on the house very soon."
Councillors also heard from another neighbour, Carolyn Roche, during public forum.
She thanked planning staff for a "very thorough report" that addressed residents' issues. Ms Roche said the DA "failed to address parking, building height, overshadowing of surrounding houses and a children's outdoor play area."
"There is no safety and emergency evacuation plan and the developer has requested this be submitted at the construction stage," she said.
"...I personally can't get past the safety issues of the development at this location. The building takes up the whole block and there are no outside grounds where children can play. The underground car park has potential to cause traffic chaos at the Deccan/Mount Street roundabout and additional space cannot be created to provide an evacuation point for 113, three years and younger children in the event of an emergency that doesn't involve crossing one of four busy roads and a major intersection."
Ms Roche said she wasn't convinced the facility would help solve Goulburn's childcare "crisis" and cited staff shortages as the main constraint.
But speaking on behalf of the developer, planning consultant, Matthew Wales, said he was disappointed by planners' recommendation and report.
He told councillors he and the applicant had worked with staff over the past year to ensure the DA complied with the council's development control plan and the NSW childcare planning guideline 2021.
Mr Wales said the intersection was designed to a high standard and the site "carefully chosen" for its location within an education precinct, "extensive open space and proximity to the hospital."
"It is also ideally located along Deccan Street where there is extensive kerbside parking adjacent to the site and angle parking on the eastern side. It has a protected pedestrian crossing," he said.
Mr Wales said it was "disappointing" that planners had "subjectively assessed" aspects such as building heights and the area's future character. He argued these had been addressed, including through a heritage report which found the new building was sympathetic.
He believed many of planners' concerns could be conditioned and said "frustratingly," some reasons for refusal, such as exhaust fumes in the basement car park, hadn't been previously canvassed with him.
"My client is genuinely committed to gaining approval for the childcare facility as they have made a substantial commitment to this area," Mr Wales said.
"Notwithstanding the recommendation, we seek council's support in ensuring 113 badly needed childcare places and 18 local jobs are created...."
The Post has requested comment on whether the developer would seek a review of the decision or challenge it in the NSW Land and Environment Court.
The proposal generated extensive councillor debate.
Cr Andrew Banfield said it was "impossible to secure a car park" in the precinct between 8am and 3.30pm daily.
"There is no parking and for them to rely on on-street parking (for six spaces) is just ridiculous. On that basis alone it should be refused," he said.
"...It's 113 car movements at the busiest time of day for a school and a hospital."
Cr Andy Wood agreed. He pointed out that construction could take 12 to 14 months.
"I'm fully in support of improving our childcare...but this is absolutely the wrong place and I cannot think that having looked all over town there couldn't have been a better place chosen," he said.
Cr Bob Kirk said there were "too many issues" that remained unresolved.
"I agree it is an over-development, the scale, size and form is out of place," he said.
"There may be a need but there are a lot of other places that are better suited."
