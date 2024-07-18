Kids and school holidays: The iPad has had enough

It's the school holidays and my co-parent - the iPad - and I, are both drained of battery.
I think kids have lost the ability to be bored. I was so bored, often, as a child. But those times were also when my brother and I found the most fun and mischief.
However, kids these days don't seem to understand that boredom is a part of life. And to keep them off their devices, we parents are running around in circles, trying to entice them into doing practically anything else.
When I was a kid, being bored was my problem. My parents had no sympathy and did nothing to fill that void.
I on the other hand am spending 24/7 coming up with things to do - other than the iPad.
These school holidays alone there has been a trip to the South Coast, baking, board games, sleepovers, very expensive drawing paraphernalia to encourage some quiet creative time, pool time, trampoline time, tennis camp. The list goes on.
But every single one of these activities has been a bargaining chip to keep my seven-year-old off his ipad.
He does a really good job at pretending he's interested in my 'activities'. But I know that he knows that he is simply humouring his mother. Give an inch and back onto the device he will go.
I walked into his room the other day during a playdate only to discover that both he and his friend had helped themselves to two of my devices. They were sitting there in complete silence, not interacting with each other, just staring at screens. What is that about??
I'm so tired of competing with a computer. Am I the only one?
Sally Foy, acting editor
