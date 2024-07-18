Goulburn has welcomed 19 new Australian citizens to the community

There were 19 new Australian citizens welcomed into the Goulburn community on Thursday, July 18.
For the presentation of certificates to each new citizen Mayor Peter Walker was joined by councillors Bob Kirk, Daniel Strickland, Michale Prevedello and Andy Wood.
"I am pleased to welcome new citizens from Afghanistan, Albania, China, Croatia, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, New Zealand, Philippines, Somalia, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam to the Goulburn Mulwaree region." Cr Walker said.
The councillors hosted a morning tea for the new citizens, their families, and friends following the ceremony.
