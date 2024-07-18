Walbunja Rangers healing country with fire showcased in world premiere

A world premiere film screening and community conversation on traditional fire management practices has been enjoyed by a sold-out crowd in Braidwood.
On June 29, Upper Shoalhaven Landcare Council and Sustainable Braidwood co-hosted the special event.
Showcasing two feature films produced by talented local filmmakers, the event was a great success, with more than 150 ticket holders filling the National Theatre in Braidwood.
The first film - The Circle: Fire as a Tool for Healing Country and Community - was directed by Braidwood-based filmmaker Clare Young.
It documents the traditional burning workshops led by Upper Shoalhaven Landcare, in collaboration with local First Nations fire practitioners the Walbunja Rangers, Mongarlowe Volunteer Bushfire Brigade and community members, on a block of land just outside the Mongarlowe village.
"I think it is a great method and there should be more of it," said Angelo Rossi of the Mongarlowe RFS.
The project was inspired by community momentum following the 2019-20 bushfires, looking for ways to bring fire into the landscape through regular cool burns in order to mitigate severe bushfire risk.
Initially pioneered by Paul Bott, captain of the Mongarlowe Rural Fire Brigade, Maria Bakas and previous Local Landcare coordinator Rebecca Klomp, the film was the culmination of four years of effort.
Through a number of grants, Upper Shoalhaven Landcare was able to support traditional burning workshops with the rangers and brigade in 2022 and 2024. The goal was to foster local connections and heal Country and community through good fire practices.
"Projects like this give me hope for the future," said Felicity Sturgiss, Upper Shoalhaven Landcare Council chairwoman.
The second film to premiere on the night was Yana Djamaga Ganji/Walk Good Fire - an Indigenous-led production created by the Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The film follows the story of the Walbunja Rangers as they go back onto Yuin Country, working with cultural fire to heal the South Coast and their people.
Directed by Monga-based filmmaker Clancy Walker and Walbunja/Yuin man Adam Nye, the screening of Yana Djamaga Ganji offered a well-overdue look into the holistic approach of First Nations' land management practices, encouraging others to understand and help reclaim the healing benefits of walking good fire on to Country for all Australians.
"We are thrilled to have been able to collaborate with the Walbunja Rangers on this project, illustrating the power of collaborative burning to promote resilience in the landscape, as well as our community," said Erin Brinkley and Clare Young.
"We are so grateful to the Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Council for sharing Yana Djamaga Ganji/Walk Good Fire to feature alongside The Circle for its first public screening.
"Both films combined to tell a powerful story of how local groups within our community are striving to care for Country and incorporate more traditional burning methods into land management practices."
The double film premiere sparked a lively community conversation on the night, with a live Q&A and panel discussion featuring Walbunja Rangers Adam Nye and Andrew White, Mongarlowe RFS captain Paul Bott and Landcare coordinator Erin Brinkley. \
Supported by Sustainable Braidwood's Community Conversation series, the audience was encouraged to consider how the local community could "keep the fire burning" on traditional fire practices into the future.
"This was perfect timing in the lead up to NAIDOC week, where this year's theme is 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud'," Ms Brinkley said.
"I encourage everyone, even those who couldn't attend, to have their say in the community conversation, as your feedback will help us shape and work towards hosting more traditional burning activities within our region."
If you would like to have your say in the community conversation on traditional burning practices, click here to complete a short online survey.
