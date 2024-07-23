RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors took home a trio of award wins at the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce annual business awards night.
They claimed the prestigious and highly-coveted Business of the Year award, alongside the Outstanding Business Community Contribution award and Outstanding Employee award.
John Crooks, managing director and a second-generation funeral director, said these awards recognised their team's dedication to their work in their communities.
"This is a true testament to the 187 years that RJ Sidney Craig has been operating across our region," John said.
"We thank our community for the trust they place in us. We acknowledge our team of passionate and committed staff who always go above and beyond for the families we serve."
John has 38 years experience in the funeral industry, with RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors having more than 187 years of experience servicing the Goulburn and districts community.
These awards are proof they're established as one of Australia's leaders in the funeral services industry.
"We help families and individuals who are grieving the loss of a loved one by taking away the stress that can be associated with organising a funeral," John said.
"We care for families located in Goulburn and surrounding areas including Crookwell, Marulan, Braidwood, Taralga and Canberra."
The caring and compassionate staff includes licensed embalmers and funeral directors with many years of professional experience.
They are all dedicated to giving assistance and support to their clients during their time of need and can take care of every detail, ensuring they can take the time they need to grieve their loved one.
As acknowledged in its award win, RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors is actively involved in giving back to the local Goulburn community.
They support several clubs and charity groups, such as The Challenge Foundation and the Goulburn Bulldogs RLFC, Goulburn Junior Stockmen, Mission Australia, Goulburn Lilac City Festival, Goulburn & District Suicide Prevention Network, Goulburn & District Netball Association Inc, Goulburn Darts Association, Goulburn Golf Club, Goulburn Railway Bowling Club, Brainwake, Goulburn Cycle Club, Goulburn Rose Festival, Goulburn Domestic & Family Violence Committee, Goulburn Squash, NSW Squash Masters, Goulburn Tennis Association, Trinity Rugby Union, Wollondilly Soldiers Football Club, Goulburn Basketball Inc, Goulburn Martial Arts Academy, Goulburn Cystic Fybrosis, Friends of Cemeteries and the Crookwell Bereavement Service.
Goulburn businesses' night of nights proved once again to be a celebration of local enterprise, innovation, and leadership.
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce business awards not only celebrated individual and corporate achievements but also fostered a sense of community and mutual support.
Chamber president Darrell Weekes said the evening's success was a "testament to the strength and resilience of our local businesses" and a reminder that "strength comes from collaboration".
"It is heartening to see so many enterprises thrive despite the challenges they have faced over the last twelve months," Mr Weekes said.
"Every winner, finalist and nominee demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation, contributing significantly to our community's prosperity."
Over 180 people came together on July 13 at Grace Milsom Centre for the 2024 awards night.
Mr Weekes said the highlight of the evening was the announcement of the major winner, RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors, who took home the coveted Business of the Year award.
Ashleigh Pakis from Panache Financial was honoured with the Outstanding Young Business Leader of the Year award. Ashleigh's recognition is well-deserved, reflecting her dynamic leadership and significant contributions to the financial sector.
Her achievements underscore the importance of nurturing young talent within the business community, ensuring a bright future for Goulburn's economic landscape.
In the category of Outstanding Business Leader of the Year for businesses under 20 employees, Tennille Skelly from Dream Admin emerged victorious. Tennille's leadership has been pivotal in driving her business forward, showcasing the impact of effective management and innovative thinking in smaller enterprises.
Her award highlights the vital role that small businesses play in the local economy, often serving as the backbone of the community.
For businesses with over 21 employees, the Outstanding Business Leader of the Year award went to Steve Shelley from One Raceway.
Steve's exceptional leadership and visionary approach have propelled One Raceway from being potentially lost forever to a showpiece asset that will provide Goulburn with a significant visitor drawcard.
His award is a recognition of the significant contributions that unique businesses like One Raceway make to Goulburn's economic growth and employment opportunities.
Jigsaw Plan Management was celebrated with the Excellence in Small Business award, acknowledging their outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to their clients.
This recognition underscores the critical role that small businesses play in delivering specialised services and fostering close-knit community relationships.
Several notable figures to attend include the Mayor of Goulburn, Peter Walker, and Paula Martin, the Executive Director of Regional NSW and The Visitor Economy for Business NSW.
"Their attendance underscored the importance of supporting and celebrating local businesses, recognising their crucial role in driving regional development and economic vitality," Mr Weeke's said.
Winners are now finalists in the Business NSW Regional awards in September, which lead to the NSW State awards in October.