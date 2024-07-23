Trusted funeral directors claim trinity of coveted award wins Advertising Feature

Belinda and John Crooks, Directors of RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors, with their three awards at the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce's annual business awards night for 2024. Picture supplied.

RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors took home a trio of award wins at the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce annual business awards night.

They claimed the prestigious and highly-coveted Business of the Year award, alongside the Outstanding Business Community Contribution award and Outstanding Employee award.

John Crooks, managing director and a second-generation funeral director, said these awards recognised their team's dedication to their work in their communities.

"This is a true testament to the 187 years that RJ Sidney Craig has been operating across our region," John said.



"We thank our community for the trust they place in us. We acknowledge our team of passionate and committed staff who always go above and beyond for the families we serve."



John has 38 years experience in the funeral industry, with RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors having more than 187 years of experience servicing the Goulburn and districts community.



These awards are proof they're established as one of Australia's leaders in the funeral services industry.



"We help families and individuals who are grieving the loss of a loved one by taking away the stress that can be associated with organising a funeral," John said.

"We care for families located in Goulburn and surrounding areas including Crookwell, Marulan, Braidwood, Taralga and Canberra."

The caring and compassionate staff includes licensed embalmers and funeral directors with many years of professional experience.



They are all dedicated to giving assistance and support to their clients during their time of need and can take care of every detail, ensuring they can take the time they need to grieve their loved one.

As acknowledged in its award win, RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors is actively involved in giving back to the local Goulburn community.

