Ian's drive, compassion and empathy transformed cancer sufferers' lives

Ian McMurdo vowed he would do everything possible to help others if he survived his own brush with cancer.
The Goulburn man, who survived stomach esophageal cancer following his 2010 diagnosis, did exactly that through formation of a local CanAssist branch.
Tributes have flowed for Mr McMurdo, who died on Tuesday, July 16 at Goulburn Base Hospital, aged seventy-four.
His drive and passion assisted hundreds of families with costs associated with cancer treatment, CanAssist liaison officer, Ruth Doggett said.
"It is a sad loss for Goulburn," she said of his passing.
Speaking on the family's and CanAssist's behalf, Mrs Doggett said Mr McMurdo was deeply impressed by the help he received from the state branch during his cancer treatment. It assisted with medical treatment at Sydney's RPA Hospital, accommodation and utility expenses.
"He said then that if he got over it he'd establish a CanAssist branch in Goulburn," Ms Doggett said.
The branch was formed in 2011 following a meeting at the McDermott Centre. Thanks to multiple fundraising activities and community sponsorship, by 2013, CanAssist reported that it had spent $17,222 the previous year helping 26 families with medical, fuel and utility expenses.
Mrs Doggett said Ian's wife, Pauline, and their children were fully on board with the cause.
Mr McMurdo was named Goulburn's Australia Day citizen in 2013 for his contribution. He told The Post at the time he was "a lucky man," referring to his successful cancer treatment. He went on to defy the maximum five-year survival rate.
Born in South Australia, Mr McMurdo moved to NSW after meeting Pauline at a Maroubra dance where his band was playing. The keen guitarist impressed and the couple subsequently married at Saint Luke's Church, Liverpool.
They travelled extensively and had two daughters, Kimberley and Renee, along the way.
"He'd often say that he and Pauline were a couple hippies who took off and went around Australia," Mrs Doggett said.
They moved to Goulburn, where the children attended school. Pauline helped at Goulburn West Public School canteen, which the children attended.
Mrs Doggett met Pauline at a Tai Chi class the former was teaching in 2010 and learnt of Ian's cancer diagnosis and its impact on the family. She met Ian soon after and in 2014, joined CanAssist's Goulburn branch.
"What drove me and others was the fact that all the money stayed in Goulburn. The response to that was surprising," Mrs Doggett said.
"Today we have helped almost 500 families...It has made a huge difference and helped so many people. All of them have been so grateful.
"Ian was such a beautiful, humble gentleman and he would never take credit."
Instead, he pushed on with fundraisers such as the Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show, which he initiated in 2015 as an annual event.
It also fed into his love of cars. Mr McMurdo worked in the motor trade for most of his life, including at Repco and Parletts' garage.
He restored his own VW and when not working, enjoyed annual holidays with the family at Moruya. Mrs Doggett said Ian also adored his six grandchildren.
He devoted himself to Pauline' care when she became ill several years ago.
"They were a very close couple and Ian's care for Pauline over the last few years was phenomenal," Mrs Doggett said.
"He did everything for her and even plaited her long hair."
Mrs Doggett said Pauline's death in December, 2023 hit Ian hard and he was "never the same."
He suffered his own health problems during Covid-19 and more recently contracted a respiratory virus and pneumonia.
Mr McMurdo died peacefully in Goulburn Base Hospital surrounded by family.
Mrs Doggett said her friend's contribution would long be remembered.
"Ian was the face of CanAssist and he was president throughout," she said.
"He could say to families that he knew what they were facing because he'd been through it. That was very comforting. He was a true gentleman and he'll be greatly missed."
Mr McMurdo is survived by Kimberley and Renee, their husbands and families. His funeral service will be held at Craig's Hill Chapel and Crematorium, 63 Middle Arm Road on Monday, July 29 at 11am.
