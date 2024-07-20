Fathers instrumental to local sport to be recognised

Nominations for the Australia's Community Sports Dad of the Year award are open again.
Running for over a decade, those in the Southern Highlands and Southern Tablelands are able to enter in nominate fathers who support their local sporting teams and the next generation of athletes.
They can cheer from the sidelines, carpool to games, coach or help raise funds for equipment.
The 2024 Philips Community Sports Dad of the Year award nominations close on August 18 via sportsdads.com.au, with the winner to be announced just in time for Father's Day on Sunday, September 1.
The winner will receive a Philips male grooming pack valued at over $1,000, as well as a $5,000 Rebel Sports voucher to purchase new clothing or sporting equipment for the community sports club of choice.
One of the previous celebrity winners was former Sydney Rooster Anthony Minichiello who said it was important to recognise those who help community sport.
"As a professional athlete and a father, I know firsthand the positive impact sports can have on kids' lives," he said.
"The dads who volunteer their time at the grassroots level are the real MVPs.
"They're shaping not just athletes but future leaders and all-round good people.
"I encourage everyone to nominate a deserving dad in their community for this award."
The 2023 celebrity winner was Manly Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry Evan who also shared similar sentiments to Minichiello.
Those values were shown in last year's Philips Community Sports Dad winner, Greg McKervey from Cobar, who was nominated by a local for his commitment to mentoring Cobar's youth through coaching, refereeing on game days and growing the athletics and triathlon scene in Cobar.
"If you find something you love doing, then volunteering is not work," McKervey said.
"It can be fun and rewarding.
"I just enjoy coaching and seeing our two clubs thrive, that's all that I ask for."
For more information and/or to submit a dad who deserves to be recognised, visit www.sportsdads.com.au.
