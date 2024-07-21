Funds raised for ovarian cancer during dominant Swans victory

The football always takes a back seat during Ovarian Cancer Round.
Member of the Goulburn Swans coaching staff Andrew Clark's mother Patricia Clark passed away from ovarian cancer in 2018 and the match against the Southern Cats at Goodhew Park in terrible weather on Saturday, July 20 was played in memory of her.
Funds raised through a bake sale, sausage sizzle and an online fundraising page during the Swans' 15.10 (100) to 1.0 (6) win went towards Ovarian Cancer Australia and Clark said the day was another special occasion.
"Every single year is special to me," he said.
"Weather like this is never ideal for fundraisers, but it didn't really dampen the spirit of any of the players or the community."
There will also be a function next week to raise more funds and Clark said it was going to be a little different this year.
"We're going to split the money between Ovarian Cancer Australia and a charity (yet to be decided) in support of Steve Armstrong who passed away earlier this year," he said.
"It's fitting because Steve and my mum were good friends for a long time."
Speaking about the match itself, Swans player co-coach Vaughan Winnel said he couldn't fault his players who gave it their all in tough conditions.
"Even in the wet weather, the boys were smothering and getting their hands on the footy," he said.
With finals now just a month away now, the other player co-coach James Armstrong said his side were in good stead heading into the business end of the year.
"We're communicating a lot better, we've tweaked a few things and we're starting to gel really well," he said.
The Swans next play the Belconnen Magpies at Holt Oval from 2pm on Saturday, July 27.
