Major water management conference comes to city

Goulburn will host the annual Local Government NSW (LGNSW) Water Management Conference at Veolia Arena from July 23-25.
The event showcases the latest technical innovations, with hundreds of delegates joining to share the best practices in water governance and management.
The LGNSW Water Management Conference draws together local water utilities and stakeholders to hear from leading researchers, practitioners and industry experts who will explore practical solutions to water and sewerage treatment.
LGNSW president Darriea Turley congratulated Goulburn Mulwaree Council on winning the right to host this year's event and said water continued to be one of the sector's advocacy priorities.
"This year's conference will be a critical forum as we continue to discuss and develop state of the art water policy within the local government sector," Cr Turley said.
"The people of Goulburn know only too well the critical importance of a reliable water supply, with a history of water shortages until the opening of the Highland Source Pipeline in 2011.
"Just as critical as being prepared for drought is being ready to deal with floods.
"The La Nia period and extensive flooding of the past two years in NSW presented unprecedented challenges for our sector and the wider water management industry."
"Conferences like ours ensure we don't forget about either extreme, and that we're as prepared as possible to cope with the increasingly likely severe weather events associated with climate change."
Addressing the delegates will be Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek via video message, NSW Minister for Water, Rose Jackson and the state Shadow Minister for Water, Steph Cooke.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker, highlighted that in Australia, water is our most critical resource.
"Our key challenges involve water conservation, protecting our water bodies and reservoirs, and guaranteeing clean drinking water for our community," he said.
"Conferences such as the LGNSW Water Conference are pivotal for sharing knowledge and networking.
"I warmly welcome all participants to the Goulburn Mulwaree region."
