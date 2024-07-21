From Rhodesia to Goulburn: Vivia details her life journey

Vivia became a therapist, married and had three boys. Later, after a divorce and the boys were living with their father, she jumped on a ship and sailed the world for nine months. When she returned she found changes again in South Africa and moved to Botswana and started a beauty salon. Her boys returned to her as her husband could not cope with them in South Africa. She came to Australia and started a beauty salon in Canberra. Vivia ran the salon for 12 years, but Covid-19 came along and she closed the business.