Wild wind buffets city, felling trees and dislodging sheeting

Goulburn escaped the worst of the weekend's wild wind, at least when it came to damage.
Goulburn SES unit commander, Steve Watson, said crews attended about three call-outs on Saturday, July 20. Wind gusts topped at 85km/h at Goulburn airport at 11am Saturday and 54km/h on Sunday.
"There was a lot of wind but we dodged a bullet," Mr Watson said.
"We had a few trees down on roads, which we passed on to (Goulburn Mulwaree) council."
On Saturday a small tree fell on a house at Crestwood Drive, Crestwood but fortunately didn't cause any damage.
Trees also fell across Highland Way at Tallong and in Finlay Road, Goulburn.
On Sunday, the strong wind dislodged flashing on the Goulburn Lilac City Cinema's distinctive 'praying mantis' style structure. Mr Watson said this was outside the SES's capability due to the height and potential danger. The unit recommended a cherry-picker be utilised.
Mr Watson said Goulburn fared better than other parts of the southeastern region. The SES responded to some 300 call-outs across the vast region.
Goulburn shivered through a maximum seven degree daytime temperature on Saturday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
In related news, work is proceeding apace on Goulburn's new SES unit in Hetherington Street.
Work on the $4.37 million state-of-the-art facility started in early 2024. Local contractors Anable and Ridley are undertaking the project.
Mr Watson said many of the internal walls were now in place and the facility was on track for a September completion. Members hope to occupy the building in October, following fit-out.
"The new unit will give our volunteers more capability to assist our community in their time of need," he said.
"We are currently recruiting and looking for new members to join a great organisation.
"We have a job for everyone whether is storm operations, flood rescue, land search, administration positions, equipment maintenance and much more."
Anyone interested in volunteering can go to ses.nsw.gov.au/volunteer or drop into the unit in Lanigan Lane on a Monday night after 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.