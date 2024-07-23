Glitz and glam for Goulburn's top gongs Advertising Feature

Business Woman of the Year Inica Spillane from Beauty Withinn. Pictures by Burney Wong.

Goulburn businesses' night of nights proved once again to be a celebration of local enterprise, innovation, and leadership.

Goulburn Chamber of Commerce business awards not only celebrated individual and corporate achievements but also fostered a sense of community and mutual support.



Chamber president Darrell Weekes said the evening's success was a "testament to the strength and resilience of our local businesses" and a reminder that "strength comes from collaboration".



"It is heartening to see so many enterprises thrive despite the challenges they have faced over the last twelve months," Mr Weekes said.



Excellence in Micro Business, Tristyn Joyce & Bonnie Martin

"Every winner, finalist and nominee demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation, contributing significantly to our community's prosperity."



Over 180 people came together on July 13 at Grace Milsom Centre for the 2024 awards night.



Mr Weekes said the highlight of the evening was the announcement of the major winner, RJ Sidney Craig Funeral Directors, who took home the coveted Business of the Year award.



Ashleigh Pakis from Panache Financial was honoured with the Outstanding Young Business Leader of the Year award. Ashleigh's recognition is well-deserved, reflecting her dynamic leadership and significant contributions to the financial sector.



Her achievements underscore the importance of nurturing young talent within the business community, ensuring a bright future for Goulburn's economic landscape.

Director of Goulburn Soldiers Club, Peter Sinclair

In the category of Outstanding Business Leader of the Year for businesses under 20 employees, Tennille Skelly from Dream Admin emerged victorious. Tennille's leadership has been pivotal in driving her business forward, showcasing the impact of effective management and innovative thinking in smaller enterprises.



Her award highlights the vital role that small businesses play in the local economy, often serving as the backbone of the community.

For businesses with over 21 employees, the Outstanding Business Leader of the Year award went to Steve Shelley from One Raceway.



Steve's exceptional leadership and visionary approach have propelled One Raceway from being potentially lost forever to a showpiece asset that will provide Goulburn with a significant visitor drawcard.



His award is a recognition of the significant contributions that unique businesses like One Raceway make to Goulburn's economic growth and employment opportunities.

Jigsaw Plan Management was celebrated with the Excellence in Small Business award, acknowledging their outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to their clients.



This recognition underscores the critical role that small businesses play in delivering specialised services and fostering close-knit community relationships.

Several notable figures to attend include the Mayor of Goulburn, Peter Walker, and Paula Martin, the Executive Director of Regional NSW and The Visitor Economy for Business NSW.

"Their attendance underscored the importance of supporting and celebrating local businesses, recognising their crucial role in driving regional development and economic vitality," Mr Weeke's said.

