Thousands turn out for snow as blizzard hits mountains

Snow has fallen all the way down to the ACT as the ski resorts received more than half a metre of powder over the weekend.
An polar blast and an icy blizzard had natural snow falling in the Brindabellas and left the ski slopes with the biggest drifts of the season.
Dane Liepins from Corin Forest Mountain Resort said it was the first proper winter blast for the resort.
"The cold conditions in Canberra really brought the crowds out on both days, both on Saturday to see the natural snow falling and on Sunday for the sunny and cold weather.
"We had thousands of people visiting across each day, all activities at the resort were completely sold out."
According to weather forecaster Mountainwatch, more than half a metre of snow fell across the mountains.
Thredbo resort received about 59cm of snow over the weekend, and Perisher recorded 64cm.
A blizzard struck the high country early Saturday morning, with winds of about 50kmh and gusts of up to 90kmh recorded at Perisher Valley.
Most chairlifts were closed at the resorts on Saturday, with only T-bars and poma lifts in operation.
Temperatures on the slopes hovered about minus 3, but felt like minus 15, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The total snowfall was reportedly much less about the lower slopes due to damper, denser conditions, but the forecaster said things have improved massively with much more terrain ridable.
The snowfall comes as a relief to tourist operators and resorts after a rocky start to the season.
Snow stores and transport businesses have reported low sales amid the cost-of-living crunch and memories of 2023's poor season.
Mr Liepins said the weather was much more still at Corin Forest than in the city, where winds reached speeds of up to 40kmh on Saturday morning.
"Our conditions were relatively calm. I would say it was windier in Canberra than it would have been on the mountain," he said.
And while it snowed most of Saturday, warmer temperatures overnight meant most of the snow cover had melted by Sunday morning.
The ski resorts are predicted to get about 30cm of snowfall throughout the rest of the week, according to Mountainwatch.
Temperatures are forecast to stay within the snow band, with a maximum of 4 and 5 degrees over the next few days, and minimums of minus 4 and minus 5, according to the bureau.
The forecast is predicting warmer weather in Canberra this week, with a maximum of 15 degrees on Tuesday and 14 degrees on Wednesday, and a wet but warm top of 16 degrees on Thursday.
