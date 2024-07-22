Endeavour Industries opens major upgrade to recycling operation

A major upgrade at Goulburn recycler, Endeavour Industries, is improving efficiency and reducing injuries to workers.
Federal regional development and local government minister, Kristy McBain, officially opened the new $572,500 picking line at the Sinclair Street facility on Monday, July 22.
The federal government provided $487,500 and Endeavour Industries - $85,000 - for the equipment and a new baling press. Both have been operating since January, 2023.
Endeavour Industries manager, Sonya White, said the new picking line replaced an old one donated by the Goulburn Wool Scour when it closed in 2009.
The line carries the city's kerbside recycling on a conveyor belt, which 12 people hand sort into glass, cardboard and other categories.
Ms White said in contrast to the old system, the new picking line was enclosed, safer and more efficient.
"We're getting through all our kerbside recycling each fortnight which had been hard to do over the years," she said.
"The material comes up to workers rather than dropping down, which eliminates needle stick injuries. The (sorters) can see what's coming at them."
Ms White said Endeavour Industries was still seeing significant contamination in recycling. This included everything from a concrete block, which fell on a worker's hand, to cat litter, dirty nappies, rotten food, needles, car parts, paints, oil and even horse manure.
"The message is not getting through to people," she said.
"These things do pose a danger to our workers."
The not-for-profit recycler employs 24 people with disabilities. It has been operating in Goulburn for 56 years and recycling the city's waste under a council contract since before 2009.
Ms White said the facility was currently receiving 60 tonnes from kerbside pick-ups each fortnight but not all of this was recycled due to contamination.
The council's utilities director, Marina Hollands, said there was always room for improvement when it came to recycling.
Mayor Peter Walker told the gathering the new technology wasn't only a good outcome for Endeavour but in tandem with the Reuse Goulburn (RUG) centre at the nearby tip, enabled the city to transition to a circular economy.
The RUG is an undercover facility that will allow people to drive in and sort recyclables into six large bins. It also includes a 30-seat waste education centre, a re-use shop and second weighbridge. The centre is awaiting an occupation certificate and will be opened on a date to be advised.
Ms McBain said the more waste that was recycled, the better.
"This (Endeavour) facility represents so much more than finding innovative ways to re-purpose the region's waste - it's a hub for people with a disability to secure employment, build new skills, and give back to their local community," she said.
Ms White thanked the government for the funding.
"Our amazing team are now working in a safe, modernised and brighter environment which has boosted both morale and production," she said.
"Our goal is to give our employees a new lease on life, improve their self-esteem and provide a skill set for the future."
