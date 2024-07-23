Workers react after council proposes cuts to Upper Lachlan jobs

Upper Lachlan Shire Council (ULSC) is proposing to cut up to 25 jobs in an effort to achieve savings.
The move has angered workers who have complained of little consultation or explanation, the United Services Union (USU) said.
The proposed cuts also came amid infrastructure director, Leon Kruger's departure, about which council management has remained tight-lipped.
Mr Kruger left the organisation in late June when the suggested cuts were discussed at management level. Council CEO Alex Waldron declined comment on the circumstances or whether Mr Kruger's contract would be paid out, saying it was not appropriate to speak publicly about confidential personnel matters. Mr Kruger joined the council in 2022.
USU organiser, Rudi Oppitz said 25 positions were to be slashed under a draft restructure. Ms Waldron says it is 18.7 full-time equivalent jobs from across the organisation "to minimise impact on operations."
Mr Oppitz said nine jobs would be cut from the works department. Most positions were from coordinator level down.
"Nine employees have been told their positions would be redundant and a small number have been advised their jobs would be redesigned but there could be redundancies. The balance are vacant positions that won't be filled," he said.
"...ULSC isn't a big council and when you take 25 people out, it's significant upheaval and we need to see what practical effects it will have on our members and what it means."
Mr Oppitz said 70 per cent of the workforce attended a union meeting at Crookwell on Thursday, July 18. It came one day after management advised staff of the proposal.
He told The Post that workers were "angry and disappointed" at what they saw as further service cuts to ratepayers, that they were "not consulted and couldn't get answers from management that made sense."
While the union was poised for action, Mr Oppitz advised against this course. Instead the USU will hold further meetings with members and council management in an effort to mitigate the impact.
The union said while the cuts were in draft, council management had advised they'd undertaken significant work on the proposal and "couldn't see any other way."
Ms Waldron said the need to achieve financial sustainability was driving the plan. She cited consultant AEC Group's November, 2023 report which highlighted the need to increase revenue or reduce operational costs.
Earlier that month, ULSC abandoned its bid for a 63 per cent rate rise over three years, following public backlash.
Ms Waldron said the draft organisational structure reduced the workforce by 18.7 full-time jobs.
"... This has largely been achieved by removing vacant positions," she said in a statement.
"...This is a draft structure open for feedback as per clause 42 of the Local Government (State) Award 2023. Feedback will be taken into account prior to the structure being finalised, however the need to reduce (full-time positions) remains."
Feedback closes on August 19 and Ms Waldron says this will be considered before a final structure is released. There would be ongoing consultation with affected employees and the union during this time.
Ms Waldron said there were "very few redundancies," and lateral transfers could be available for affected employees.
Asked whether further job cuts were planned, Ms Waldron said "at this current time the proposed structure and other work being undertaken should ensure the council's financial sustainability into the future."
Councillors have been provided a copy of the draft structure but the matter is deemed "operational."
Mr Oppitz has questioned the "financial difficulty" claims.
"The union has looked at the financials. We don't think it is as dire as the council is saying," he said.
"...It's easy for councils to say they have financial problems but in my experience they are very reluctant to explain in plain English how they got to that position..." Mr Oppitz said.
"The ordinary person doesn't have the expertise to understand the finances but unions do and we'll be asking the council to explain them and what this restructure means."
Mr Oppitz said the union would do everything it could to reduce the impact but if the job losses went ahead the community would be "significantly affected" by service cuts, including for road grading and maintenance.
