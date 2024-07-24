McBain ventures into new electorate territory during ministerial visit

Eden Monaro MP Kristy McBain has completed a two-day blitz of Goulburn Mulwaree, which could fall into her electorate if a redistribution goes ahead.
Ms McBain said she was visiting in her capacity of regional development and local government minister. On Monday, July 22 she opened Endeavour Industries' picking line, which received $487,500 in federal funding. The technology was installed in January, 2023.
On Wednesday, she toured infrastructure projects with Mayor Peter Walker and council management and announced $500,000 in black spot funding for a section of Taralga Road.
The MP also met with Goulburn business owners and Labor supporters.
"It's a great opportunity to look around Goulburn and understand the community's priorities," she said.
Ms McBain said she was not obliged to inform federal Hume MP Angus Taylor that she was in the electorate.
If the Australian Electoral Commission's (AEC) proposal proceeds, Goulburn Mulwaree will be included in Eden Monaro, along with Queanbeyan Palerang, Snowy Monaro and part of the Eurobodalla Council areas.
Ms McBain, a former Bega Valley mayor, has held the seat since a 2020 by-election. She intends to seek Labor pre-selection for Eden Monaro, vying against the Liberals' Joanne Van Der Plaat.
"While it's disappointing to lose parts of Eden Monaro, including sections of Snowy Valley and (all of) Yass Valley Shire, it's a great opportunity to work with the Goulburn Mulwaree region, understand their priorities and deliver for them," she said.
Ms McBain holds Eden Monaro by a six per cent margin on a two-party preferred basis.
Pollster, William Bowe, put the revised Eden Monaro at 56.2 to Labor and 43.8 to the Liberals on a two-party preferred basis.
The AEC's proposal wasn't what Labor suggested but Ms McBain said the Commission was independent of politics and would make a final decision in October.
She expected to ramp up campaigning after then if the new boundaries were adopted.
As Bega mayor, Ms McBain was deputy chair of the Canberra Joint Region Organisation of councils. Goulburn Mulwaree is a member.
The MP said she advocated for the region in that capacity.
"Goulburn Mulwaree is part of the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD), like the rest of Eden Monaro, and we all look towards Canberra for education and sporting endeavours," she said.
"I think there are synergies right across Goulburn Mulwaree with a large swathe of Eden Monaro."
Ms McBain believed growing regional investment and the area's care economy, a major employer, were key priorities. She said Goulburn had one of the larger hospitals and she'd continue to work with SNSWLHD and the community to understand their issues.
The MP said she didn't take any margin for granted and her job was to ensure government policies and offerings resonated with the community.
"I'll be working hard to ensure I represent people right across Eden Monaro and that's the job of any local member," Ms McBain said.
"It shouldn't be someone who turns up at the last minute. The job is 365 days a year and I've taken that seriously since I was elected."
In her capacity as regional development and local government minister, she talked up $9m in Roads to Recovery funding to Goulburn Mulwaree Council over five years, an increase of $4m.
Asked about her chances at an expected 2025 election, Ms McBain said her "record of advocacy spoke for itself." She also spruiked her ability to work with politicians of all persuasions to achieve community outcomes.
