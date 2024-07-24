Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

McBain ventures into new electorate territory during ministerial visit

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
July 24 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Monaro MP and federal regional development and local government minister, Kristy McBain, visited Goulburn on Monday and Tuesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Eden Monaro MP and federal regional development and local government minister, Kristy McBain, visited Goulburn on Monday and Tuesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Eden Monaro MP Kristy McBain has completed a two-day blitz of Goulburn Mulwaree, which could fall into her electorate if a redistribution goes ahead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.