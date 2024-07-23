Church seeks divine restoration with sale of country building

It once hosted baptisms, weddings, funerals and worshippers but now Crookwell's Presbyterian Church has been placed on the market.
The 1882 Saint Andrew's Church sale is expected to draw strong interest, says agent Peter Mylonas.
The bluestone structure with rear 1962 hall on the corner of Colyer and Cowper Streets, is being offered for $695,000. It sits on 1872 square metres and retains original features, including timber flooring and pews.
"It's unique and it's the first time in 140 years it's being sold," Mr Mylonas said.
"I call this sweet and sour. It was once the centre of the community, people had a faith and went to church. Society has changed and people have turned away from churches. It is a beautiful historical building."
Goulburn Presbyterian Church pastor Mike Adams said Saint Andrew's closed six years ago.
"The congregation had dwindled to the point it was no longer viable to run the church. It has sat there empty since then," he said.
"...It's a really historical building and it's sad to see it fall into disrepair. Goulburn and Taralga (parishes) don't have the money to keep it in the condition it should be so we're selling it in the hope someone can restore it and preserve a wonderful history."
Anne Keith of 'Gullen' laid the church's foundation on March 15, 1882, a history completed for Saint Andrew's centenary stated. A Goulburn paper, The Presybterian, and a document were placed inside a bottle below the foundation stone.
Construction of the 100-seat church was expected to cost 300 pounds and it was appropriately located on a site with a "commanding view."
In 1982, 91-year-old Minnie Howlett recalled attending Sunday School there as a youngster. In 1940 she married Gordon Howlett at Saint Andrews.
"It was wartime so there was no white dress," she recounted.
Honour rolls commemorating parishioners who served during World Wars One and Two are inside and outside.
Ministers came and went and in 1962, the parish decided to build a rear "Sunday School" hall for 3000 pounds.
The Reverend Keith King ministered there from 1988 to 2001. The Reverend Bruce Gorton was the last pastor to deliver services before the church closed in 2018.
Mr Mylonas said while it was the end of an era, the property was suitable for religious use, a childcare centre, residence, cafe, restaurant or shops. There is also potential for a two-lot subdivision.
Churches have been attracting keen interest in recent time. Mr Mylonas also sold the Anglican Christ Church Bungonia and Saint John's at Towrang to a Marulan businessman earlier this year. Plans are afoot to transform the former into training accommodation.
Another Anglican church at Bronte, near Windellama, is also expected to exchange contracts soon.
Pastor Adams hoped someone would buy the Crookwell church for the community's benefit.
He said such assets weren't sold lightly and approval involved several layers of approval, including from the parish.
"The funds will be used to fund our denomination more widely, including those parishes that have strategic plans for growth. Goulburn is one of those," he said.
"Some funds would come back to Goulburn/Taralga parish to help us do what we need for the congregation to flourish."
The Goulburn Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its centenary in 2025.
Pastor Adams said there were no plans to sell Saint Stephen's Presbyterian Church at Taralga, where the congregation was growing.
"Long-term we'd also like to see our presence re-planted at Crookwell but time will tell," he said.
