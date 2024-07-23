Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Church seeks divine restoration with sale of country building

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 23 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It once hosted baptisms, weddings, funerals and worshippers but now Crookwell's Presbyterian Church has been placed on the market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.