McBain announces black spot road funding during two-day visit

A "dangerous" stretch of road north of Goulburn has received $500,000 in federal funding for an upgrade.
Federal regional development and local government minister, Kristy McBain announced the Black Spot money during a visit to Goulburn on Tuesday, July 23.
It will go towards shoulder sealing, signage, line marking and installation of safety barriers on Taralga Road near Dallas Tidyman Drive.
The stretch, near the entry to the Police Driver Training School, was the scene of a fatal crash in August, 2021. A 33-year-old Goulburn man died at the intersection when he was thought to have performed a u-turn.
Mayor Peter Walker said the funding was welcome and would help "iron out a few dangerous curves."
"Any money we can get out of the federal and state government for roads is a bit of a blessing because it will become harder," he said.
Ms McBain said the funding added to $9.4 million flowing to Goulburn Mulwaree Council over the next five years.
During a tour with Cr Walker and council staff, the MP also inspected progress on Windellama Road, Currawang Road, the Goulburn hockey complex and new SES unit in Crundwell Street, all of which received federal funding.
Cr Walker said he took the opportunity to discuss support for other Goulburn and district projects. This included the proposed Carr Confoy pavilion, estimated to cost $13.6m.
The council previously applied for a grant under the Building Better Regions fund but this program was withdrawn. This year it applied for a $10 million grant to the federal government's Regional Precinct and Partnership Program's stream two.
The pavilion would complement the Carr Confoy netball court upgrade, which also attracted federal funding.
The delegation also dropped in on One Raceway and met director, Steve Shelley. He is set to re-open the motor racing circuit in September.
In addition, the mayor said he spoke to Ms McBain about the state of Kenmore Hospital, following fire and vandalism, and the impact of proposed solar farms close to Goulburn.
"Our issue is the proximity to the airport and the fact they are on our housing fringe," he said.
"We're not against them but want more information on compliance with fire access and our housing strategy," he said.
Cr Walker said he had invited Ms McBain to visit Goulburn again.
Her visit came five weeks after an electoral redistribution proposal that would see Goulburn shift from Hume to Eden Monaro. Ms McBain currently holds the seat and intends to contest it at the next election.
Ms McBain was also in Goulburn on Monday, July 22 to open Endeavour Industries new picking line.
"This is a region that's fast-growing and it's important that all levels of government are rowing in the same direction - which is why I'll continue to work with Goulburn Mulwaree Council to support the delivery of priority projects that the local community wants to get off the ground," she said in a statement.
