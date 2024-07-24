Pop on some cosy slippers and help CareSouth celebrate its Goulburn launch

CareSouth is about to launch its Aunties and Uncles program in Goulburn and they want you to wear slippers to work on Friday, July 26 to celebrate National Aunties and Uncles Day and to spread awareness.
The program's goal is connecting children, young people and families with carefully matched volunteers who provide guidance and mentoring through simple acts of kindness and small moments of support.
It started in Nowra in 1992 and is CareSouth's longest running program, and also one of its most successful with services already running across the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Batemans Bay.
Although it receives no funding the program reduces the risk of children entering the child protection system and makes an incredible difference in the lives of children and volunteers.
CareSouth Goulburn regional manager Lauren Holmes says the program allows young people to share new experiences - or just everyday things - that can help them navigate challenges, build resilience and develop important social and emotional skills.
"We are so excited and honoured to be introducing Aunties and Uncles to Goulburn and our surrounding communities," she said.
"It is a great opportunity to bring much needed support to the children, young people and families in our region who would benefit from an extra person in their corner and to build on the great networks our community has worked so hard to establish.
"Aunties and Uncles is also a great opportunity for those who have been looking for ways to give back through sharing their time, skills and kindness to the children and young people in our local area," Ms Holmes said.
Lisa Wright has been a program volunteer for the past two years and the experience has enriched her and her family's life.
"Aunties and Uncles is such a valuable program," Ms Wright said.
"It has allowed us to make a difference in a child's life through simple things like taking them to the beach or walking the dog.
"I think that comparing what we do in the Aunties and Uncles program to a pair of cosy slippers is very fitting. Slippers are like a warm hug for your feet, they make you feel safe, snug and supported. That's what we do too as an Aunty or Uncle, we wrap kids in warmth, we are an extra layer of support for them," she said.
Children aged three to 12, whose families are experiencing isolation, stress or vulnerability, can be referred to the program by parents, teachers, psychologists or other support networks by contacting CareSouth's call centre on 1300 554 260. Caseworkers will consider a family's needs, make a suitable match with a volunteer mentor, and provide ongoing support.
Volunteer mentors, including grandparents, students and families, can also contact the call centre to be assessed to join the program.
More information is available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.