Pop on some cosy slippers and help CareSouth celebrate its Goulburn launch

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 24 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 12:47pm
CareSouth is about to launch its Aunties and Uncles program in Goulburn and they want you to wear slippers to work on Friday, July 26 to celebrate National Aunties and Uncles Day and to spread awareness.

