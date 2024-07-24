Hume Police at fatal three-vehicle crash east of Yass

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal crash in the state's south.
Emergency services were called to a crash about 10.50am on Wednesday, July 24 between two cars and a truck along Burley Griffin Way, Murrumburrah, 70 kilometres east of Yass.
The driver of one of the cars died before the arrival of emergency services, and is yet to be identified.
A 64-year-old male driver of the second vehicle, and the 28-year-old male truck driver were uninjured.
Both men have been taken to Harden Hospital for mandatory testing.
At the time of the crash the truck was carrying about 500 sheep. The sheep were not injured. Local Land Services are assisting with the welfare and removal of the sheep.
Officers from The Hume Police District have established a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police.
Burley Griffin Way between Murrumburrah and Wallendbeen is expected to remain closed for some hours, with diversions in place, however motorists are urged to avoid the area. Motorists can monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.
As investigations continue anyone who may have information about the crash - or any available dashcam/mobile phone footage - is urged to contact Young Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
