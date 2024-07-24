Taralga Road closed as emergency services attend crash

Taralga Road is closed in both directions at Goulburn following a single vehicle crash.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said a car towing a box trailer had left the road at Tarlo. The crash occurred about 2km north of the Police Driver Training School.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.10pm.
He could not supply further details other than to say the road would be closed for some time due to police investigations.
The road is closed either side of the crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
More details as they come to hand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.